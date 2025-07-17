Next Article
Tata Motors share price live updates: Weekly returns decline by -1.99%
Tata Motors's stock dropped almost 2% over the past week, hinting at a bit of a bearish vibe.
By Wednesday, shares closed at ₹674.5 with over 77 lakh traded—a sign there's still plenty of action.
The company's P/E ratio stands at 10.95 and its earnings per share hit ₹62.02, giving a quick snapshot of how it's doing financially.
Tata Motors has bounced back
Even with this recent dip, Tata Motors has delivered a solid 10% return to investors in the last three months.
The stock is known for being somewhat volatile (with a six-month beta of 2.12), but its market cap is still strong at ₹2.49 lakh crore.
So while things are bouncing around short-term, Tata Motors remains an important player on the market scene.