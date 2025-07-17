Tata Motors share price live updates: Weekly returns decline by -1.99%

Tata Motors has bounced back

Even with this recent dip, Tata Motors has delivered a solid 10% return to investors in the last three months.

The stock is known for being somewhat volatile (with a six-month beta of 2.12), but its market cap is still strong at ₹2.49 lakh crore.

So while things are bouncing around short-term, Tata Motors remains an important player on the market scene.