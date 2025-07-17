Tech Mahindra witnesses revenue decline in June quarter

Tech Mahindra adjusts to market conditions

To handle this slowdown, Tech Mahindra made some adjustments—utilization rates fell to 85%, meaning fewer resources were actively used, and attrition ticked up to 12.6% as more employees left.

The company also trimmed its team by 622 people, bringing total headcount to just under 80,000.

All these moves are part of their effort to stay steady while clients tighten their budgets.