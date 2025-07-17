Smartworks Coworking IPO debuts with modest gains

Serviced office spaces for clients

Smartworks runs over 2 lakh coworking seats across 50 centers in 15 cities, serving more than 700 clients—think multinationals and startups.

They offer fully serviced, tech-enabled office spaces with perks like cafeterias, gyms, creches, and medical centers.

For FY25, revenue hit ₹1,374 crore; while they posted a net loss of ₹63 crore, their EBITDA jumped by 30% to ₹857 crore.