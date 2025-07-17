Next Article
Nilkamal Ltd's AGM scheduled for tomorrow
Nilkamal Ltd is gearing up for its Annual General Meeting on July 18, 2025.
The company's stock nudged up to ₹1,740.20 this week, bringing its market cap to nearly ₹26,000 crore.
FY25 results: Revenue up, profit down
For the year ending March 2025, Nilkamal saw a small revenue boost (up 3.6% to ₹3,312 crore), but profits slipped by approximately 12.36% to ₹99.16 crore and earnings per share dropped too.
Still, shareholders got some good news: a dividend of ₹20 per share was announced.
Q4 results: Revenue up, profit down
In the latest quarter (Q4), revenue jumped by over 7%, but net profit dipped slightly to ₹33.07 crore—showing growth isn't always smooth sailing.
On the bright side, their margins and low debt-to-equity ratio suggest Nilkamal is keeping things financially steady as it heads into AGM season.