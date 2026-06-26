Bajaj Healthcare receives India's regulators' recommendation for cenobamate seizure medication Business Jun 26, 2026

Bajaj Healthcare received a recommendation from India's top drug regulators to manufacture and sell Cenobamate tablets, a medicine that helps adults with partial-onset seizures.

This is a big deal for people living with epilepsy, as studies show these tablets can really cut down on seizures.

Managing Director Anil Jain called the approval a sign of its commitment to making better treatments for brain and nerve disorders.