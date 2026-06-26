Bajaj Healthcare receives India's regulators' recommendation for cenobamate seizure medication
Bajaj Healthcare received a recommendation from India's top drug regulators to manufacture and sell Cenobamate tablets, a medicine that helps adults with partial-onset seizures.
This is a big deal for people living with epilepsy, as studies show these tablets can really cut down on seizures.
Managing Director Anil Jain called the approval a sign of its commitment to making better treatments for brain and nerve disorders.
Bajaj Healthcare posts ₹22.9cr net loss
The company posted a net loss of ₹22.9 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 (compared to last year's profit), while revenue dipped slightly to ₹143.6 crore.
Still, their EBITDA almost doubled, boosting profit margins, and it is recommending a ₹1.50-per-share dividend if shareholders agree.
As of June 25, shares closed at ₹302.40, down nearly 3%.