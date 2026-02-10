Baker McKenzie to cut up to 1,000 jobs
Business
Baker McKenzie, one of the world's biggest law firms, is letting go of about 600-1,000 employees as it ramps up its use of AI.
Most cuts will hit business services teams—like research, marketing, and secretarial roles—in places such as London and Belfast.
Layoffs part of a bigger plan to stay competitive
The firm says these layoffs are part of a bigger plan to stay competitive by reorganizing and automating routine work with AI.
A spokesperson shared that this shift is meant to help Baker McKenzie grow and adapt in a fast-changing industry.
Similar moves have already happened at other big law firms.