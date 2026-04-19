Bangladesh raises fuel prices to 135 taka citing Iran tensions
Business
Bangladesh just raised fuel prices by up to 15%, so now gasoline is 135 taka ($1.10) per liter, with diesel and kerosene also seeing a jump.
The government says it had to act because global oil prices are climbing, especially with supply issues linked to tensions involving Iran.
Fuel import reliance raises living costs
Since Bangladesh relies heavily on imported fuel, these price hikes put extra strain on the country's finances and everyday life.
Expect higher transportation and food costs, and higher inflation overall.
People are already facing long lines at gas stations and some panic buying, making things even tougher.