Bangladesh's new trade deal with US worries Indian textile exporters

Bangladesh's edge over India to widen

This deal puts India's textile industry in a tough spot—Indian exports now face an 18% tariff in the US while Bangladesh's general reciprocal rate is 19%, although the agreement includes a mechanism that could allow a to-be-specified volume of Bangladeshi textiles made with US cotton or man-made fiber to enter the US at zero tariffs, subject to further implementation steps and a quota tied to Bangladesh's imports of US textile inputs.

After the news broke, shares of Indian textile companies like Gokaldas Exports dropped by up to 5%.

Trade expert Abhijit Das warns that what used to be India's slight edge is now a major disadvantage. Plus, with Bangladesh pushing for more free trade deals (like one with the EU), their position as a global textile powerhouse is only getting stronger—meaning more competition for Indian businesses and jobs.