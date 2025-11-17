Bank Nifty smashes past 58,900 for the 1st time
Bank Nifty just hit a new all-time high on Monday, crossing 58,900 in early trade and peaking at 58,913.70.
The index has jumped 17% over the past year—way ahead of Nifty 50's 10% rise—thanks to steady momentum from last week's strong finish.
Why does this matter?
Almost every major bank stock in the index (11 out of 12) was up today, showing investors are feeling confident about the banking sector.
This broad rally highlights just how much trust there is right now in big private lenders and financial institutions.
What's driving the surge?
Private banks are leading the charge as investors keep piling in, betting on robust earnings and firm sectoral sentiment.
With this kind of momentum and optimism around growth prospects, banking continues to be a key player in India's stock market story.