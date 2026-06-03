Bank of America to add 2,000 interns and 2,000 employees
Business
Bank of America is bringing on 2,000 summer interns and 2,000 new full-time employees next week.
These hires will join teams across everything from consumer and investment banking.
The bank says it's still focused on recruiting young talent, even as AI keeps reshaping the way work gets done.
Josh Bronstein says campus recruitment matters
Josh Bronstein, Bank of America's global talent head, says campus recruitment is key for building future leaders and long-term careers at the bank.
Even with technology changing daily workflows, he believes investing in students helps keep the leadership pipeline strong while balancing workforce changes responsibly.