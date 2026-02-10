Bank of Baroda cuts car loan rates: Check new terms

Key features of the loans

You won't get hit with prepayment or part-payment charges on floating-rate car loans for individual borrowers if you want to close your loan early, and interest is calculated daily—so you pay less overall.

You can stretch repayments up to 84 months, borrow up to 90% of the on-road price (some sources cite up to 100% and maximum loan amounts between ₹1 crore and ₹5 crore), but you'll need a CIBIL score of at least 701 (some sources state 725).