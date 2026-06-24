Nirav Modi ordered to pay $10.7M to Bank of India

Email revelation

Every company in Firestar Group likely materially, negatively affected

Judge Tinkler also noted an email from Modi to the bank on February 17, 2018, which said a media frenzy had led to immediate search and seizure of operations. "A media frenzy has led to immediate search...seizure of operations, which has in turn resulted in Firestar International Pvt Ltd and Firestar Diamond International Pvt Ltd effectively ceasing to be going concerns," Modi wrote. "This has thereby jeopardized our ability to discharge the dues of the group to the banks."