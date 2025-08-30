Next Article
Bank of Maharashtra hiring for 500 Generalist Officers: Apply now
Heads up if you're job hunting: Bank of Maharashtra is wrapping up applications for 500 Generalist Officer Scale II positions today, August 30, 2025.
If you're between 22 and 35 years old with a Bachelor's degree or CA qualification, this could be your shot—just head over to bankofmaharashtra.in before the deadline.
How to apply
Applying is pretty straightforward—visit the official site, find the current openings, and fill out the online form.
The application fee is ₹1,180 for UR/EWS/OBC categories and ₹118 for SC/ST/PwBD applicants.
You can pay online (debit/credit card or net banking), but keep in mind any extra transaction fees are on you.