Bank of Maharashtra posts 23% YoY jump in Q2 profit
Business
Bank of Maharashtra just posted a solid profit of ₹1,633 crore for July-September 2025—a 23% boost from last year.
The bank's Net Interest Income (NII) climbed by 16% year-on-year.
Overall, their credit book hit ₹2.54 lakh crore.
Shares drop over 3% despite strong growth
Even with this strong growth—total deposits up 12%, business expanding, and bad loans under control—the bank's shares still dropped over 3% after the news.
It's a reminder that stock prices don't always follow good results; sometimes bigger market trends call the shots.
If you're curious about how banks are doing or thinking about investing, this is a real-world example of how numbers and market mood can clash.