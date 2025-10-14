Bank of Maharashtra posts 23% YoY jump in Q2 profit

Shares drop over 3% despite strong growth

Even with this strong growth—total deposits up 12%, business expanding, and bad loans under control—the bank's shares still dropped over 3% after the news.

It's a reminder that stock prices don't always follow good results; sometimes bigger market trends call the shots.

If you're curious about how banks are doing or thinking about investing, this is a real-world example of how numbers and market mood can clash.