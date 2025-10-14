Sensex, Nifty close lower for 2nd consecutive day

Landmark Cars jumps 9% on strong revenue numbers

Every sector ended in the red—PSU Banks were hit hardest (down 1.52%). Midcap and smallcap shares also slipped around 1%.

Not all news was bad though: Landmark Cars jumped 9% on strong revenue numbers, while over 150 stocks still managed to hit their 52-week highs even as big names like Dr Reddy's Laboratories fell.

Just Dial slid by 5% after weaker profits.