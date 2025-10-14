Next Article
Sensex, Nifty close lower for 2nd consecutive day
Business
India's stock markets took a dip for the second day in a row, with both Sensex and Nifty closing lower after an early boost from positive inflation data faded.
The Nifty dropped 81.85 points to 25,145.50, while the Sensex lost 297.07 points to finish at 82,029.98 as profit booking and broad-based selling set in.
Landmark Cars jumps 9% on strong revenue numbers
Every sector ended in the red—PSU Banks were hit hardest (down 1.52%). Midcap and smallcap shares also slipped around 1%.
Not all news was bad though: Landmark Cars jumped 9% on strong revenue numbers, while over 150 stocks still managed to hit their 52-week highs even as big names like Dr Reddy's Laboratories fell.
Just Dial slid by 5% after weaker profits.