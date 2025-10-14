You can soon pay for goods via UPI in Japan

Indian tourists visiting Japan may soon be able to use Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for their transactions. NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), the global arm of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NTT DATA Japan. The agreement paves the way for UPI acceptance at merchant locations across Japan, making payments easier for Indians traveling abroad.

Partnership details NTT DATA Japan to integrate UPI across merchant network NTT DATA Japan, a subsidiary of the NTT DATA Group, runs CAFIS(r), Japan's largest card payment processing network. The platform connects acquirers, issuers, merchants and ATMs across the country. Under the MoU with NIPL, NTT DATA Japan will look into integrating UPI across its merchant network. This would let Indian tourists pay by simply scanning QR codes with their preferred UPI apps.

Growing demand Significant rise in Indian tourist footfall in Japan From January to August 2025, over 208,000 Indian tourists visited Japan, a 36% increase from the same period in 2024. This growth highlights the increasing need for familiar and secure payment methods among Indian travelers. The MoU between NIPL and NTT DATA Japan is a step toward meeting this demand while giving Japanese merchants an opportunity to tap into new business.