Bank unions plan nationwide strike September 11 over 5-day workweek
Bank unions across India are planning a nationwide strike on September 11, 2026, after talks with the government stalled over their main demand: a five-day workweek.
The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which brings together seven major employee and officer groups, says the strike will go ahead unless it gets a clear commitment or timeline.
Bank unions plan more strikes
Attempts to resolve things at the Chief Labor Commissioner's office didn't work out.
Even though officials asked unions to rethink because of the BRICS summit in Delhi, UFBU stood firm since there was no progress on its demands.
If nothing changes, more strikes are lined up: a three-day walkout from September 28-30 and an indefinite one starting October 26.
SBI has already cautioned that banking operations could be affected during the 11 September strike.