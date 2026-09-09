Bank unions plan nationwide strike September 11 over 5-day workweek

Attempts to resolve things at the Chief Labor Commissioner's office didn't work out.

Even though officials asked unions to rethink because of the BRICS summit in Delhi, UFBU stood firm since there was no progress on its demands.

If nothing changes, more strikes are lined up: a three-day walkout from September 28-30 and an indefinite one starting October 26.

SBI has already cautioned that banking operations could be affected during the 11 September strike.