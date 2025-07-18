Banks park ₹2 lakh crore in RBI's VRRR auction Business Jul 18, 2025

On a recent Friday, the RBI ran a seven-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo (VRRR) auction and got bids worth a whopping ₹2.08 lakh crore—accepting ₹2 lakh crore at a 5.49% rate.

Even though banks already had extra cash lying around, they jumped in, showing just how active and strategic they're being right now.