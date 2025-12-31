Banks push video KYC as frauds soar to ₹21,515cr Business Dec 31, 2025

With banking frauds hitting ₹21,515 crore in the first half of FY26 (April-September 2025)—even as the number of cases dropped—banks are switching gears.

Video KYC is now being promoted over eKYC for opening digital accounts, since it's seen as a safer bet.