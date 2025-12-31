Next Article
Cabinet weighs relief for Vodafone Idea's massive dues
Business
The government is meeting to consider giving Vodafone Idea a break on its huge AGR dues—₹83,000cr out of a total ₹2 lakh crore debt.
The telecom minister says the DoT is waiting for a formal request from Vodafone Idea and aims to wrap up recommendations by year-end.
Why should you care?
Vi is asking for a waiver on old penalties and interest (₹9,450cr), after the Supreme Court allowed these dues to be reassessed.
If Vi doesn't get help, it could go bust—leaving only Jio and Airtel in the game.
That could mean less competition, pricier plans, and potential job losses.