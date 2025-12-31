Gold prices jump 77% in India, coins and bars now in demand

Gold prices in India shot up by 77% this year, reaching ₹1,36,570 per 10gm—making jewelry a lot pricier and pushing many to buy gold coins and bars instead. Just last year, gold was much cheaper at around ₹78,245 per 10gm.

Why the big spike? Global gold prices also soared to $4,549.7 per ounce thanks to geopolitical tensions and US rate cuts.

Since Indian prices track international trends (plus local demand and currency swings), the effects were felt here too.

How are people reacting? With jewelry now carrying steep making charges (about 15%), more folks are picking up coins or lighter pieces to save money—some even shaved ₹1 lakh off their bill by going for lightweight designs.

Lower-carat options like 18K and 14K have become especially popular among younger buyers who want something stylish but wallet-friendly for daily wear.