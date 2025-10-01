Bayer's heart failure drug Kerendia may soon launch in India
Bayer is seeking approval in India for Kerendia, a medicine aimed at treating certain types of heart failure—specifically for people whose hearts still pump fairly well (LVEF of 40% or more).
The drug's already on the market here for kidney disease tied to type 2 diabetes, but this would expand its use.
How does Kerendia help?
Kerendia works by blocking a hormone receptor that can cause trouble when it's too active.
In global trials, it helped cut the risk of dying from heart problems or needing urgent hospital care by 16% compared to placebo.
That's why the USFDA gave it a thumbs up this year.
What's the timeline for India approval?
Bayer is hopeful India will approve Kerendia by the end of 2025, following local trials.
With heart failure cases expected to rise sharply across Asia Pacific by 2050, having more treatment options like this could make a real difference for patients.
In India, you'll find it as Kerendia from Bayer or Lyvelsa from Sun Pharma.