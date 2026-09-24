BCG and CII project India's consumer durables market ₹3-3.25L/cr 2030
Business
India's consumer durables sector is expected to grow at 8-10% annually through 2030 to reach ₹3-3.25 lakh crore, according to a new BCG and CII report.
The boost comes from more households buying gadgets, rising incomes, smaller family units, and easier access to financing; basically, more people want better technology at home.
India could lead global durables exports
Right now, India still imports many key parts for things like TVs and air conditioners.
The report points out that if we ramp up local manufacturing and technology development, India could move from just being a big buyer to actually leading in innovation and exports worldwide.
With the right moves, the country could become a go-to place for making the next generation of cool home gadgets.