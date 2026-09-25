Beckham nets £38.5m World Cup payout as DRJB profits jump

Beckham owns almost half of DRJB Holdings, which cashes in on collabs like Hugo Boss menswear, Adidas Predator boots, and even his own health supplements line.

The company paid out nearly £39 million to shareholders (including Becks himself), plus a special £46.6 million payment after the end of the financial year.

Corey Salter, Authentic's entertainment chief executive, called it "one of the most powerful global brands in sport, lifestyle, entertainment and much more," and honestly, it's hard to argue with that.