Bengaluru based Shastra VC launches $100 million fund for deeptech
Shastra VC, a Bengaluru-based venture capital firm, just rolled out a $100 million fund to back startups working in deeptech, defense, AI, and renewable sciences.
They're looking to invest between $500,000 and $3 million per company, focusing on IP-driven ideas.
The team, Vasant Rao, Avijeet Alagathi, and Ashis Nayak, has already supported over 35 startups like Simplismart and Alt Carbon.
As Alagathi, partner, Shastra VC, puts it, India is quickly becoming a hot spot for game-changing tech.
Aligns with ₹1L cr RDI scheme
This move lines up with India's growing focus on foundational technologies.
Earlier this month, the government announced a massive ₹1 lakh crore RDI scheme aimed at fields like robotics and advanced healthcare.
Other big funds are joining in too: Unicorn India Ventures and IIT Madras announced a ₹600 crore deeptech fund and Piper Serica rolled out an ₹800 crore Bharat Tech Fund.
Shastra VC's new fund is expected to help more Indian startups go global and keep pushing the country forward as a leader in deeptech innovation.