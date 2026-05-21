Bengaluru based Shastra VC launches $100 million fund for deeptech

Aligns with ₹1L cr RDI scheme

This move lines up with India's growing focus on foundational technologies.

Earlier this month, the government announced a massive ₹1 lakh crore RDI scheme aimed at fields like robotics and advanced healthcare.

Other big funds are joining in too: Unicorn India Ventures and IIT Madras announced a ₹600 crore deeptech fund and Piper Serica rolled out an ₹800 crore Bharat Tech Fund.

Shastra VC's new fund is expected to help more Indian startups go global and keep pushing the country forward as a leader in deeptech innovation.