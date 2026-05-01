Bengaluru chip startup Calligo in talks to raise $12-15 million
Business
Calligo Technologies, a Bengaluru-based chip startup, is in talks to raise $12 million to $15 million to ramp up its RISC-V chip projects and hire more engineers.
The round is set to be led by US investor BIG Capital, with support from existing backers Artha Venture Fund and SeaFund.
If it goes through, Calligo's valuation could jump to around $50 million to $55 million.
Calligo to globalize energy efficient chips
The new funds will help Calligo take its energy-efficient chips global and team up with hardware makers (OEMs) for bigger impact.
Founded in 2012 and led by Anantha Kinnal and Rajaraman Subramanian, the company focuses on chips for AI and high-performance computing, areas that are seeing a lot of action in India's growing semiconductor scene.