Bengaluru chip startup Calligo in talks to raise $12-15 million Business May 01, 2026

Calligo Technologies, a Bengaluru-based chip startup, is in talks to raise $12 million to $15 million to ramp up its RISC-V chip projects and hire more engineers.

The round is set to be led by US investor BIG Capital, with support from existing backers Artha Venture Fund and SeaFund.

If it goes through, Calligo's valuation could jump to around $50 million to $55 million.