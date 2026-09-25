Bengaluru draws $4.4B despite fewer deals as funding reaches $10.3B
Bengaluru is still India's top spot for startup money, pulling in $4.4 billion so far this year, nearly as much as Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida, Delhi, and Hyderabad combined.
What's interesting? Even though there were fewer deals than last year, the total investment actually went up from $9.7 billion to $10.3 billion.
Bengaluru claims 43% of tech funding
Bengaluru now claims 43% of all tech funding in India (up from 38% last year).
Mumbai came next with $1.8 billion (helped by Neysa's huge $600 million round), while Gurugram doubled its numbers to hit $1.6 billion after Nxtra scored a major private equity deal.
Delhi saw a dip to $446 million, and Hyderabad edged up to $298 million.
Investors seem to be going for bigger bets on fewer startups these days, and Bengaluru keeps leading the way.