Bengaluru ET Power table says AI will transform Indian companies Business May 22, 2026

AI is about to become a game-changer for Indian companies within the next four to five years, according to industry leaders at the ET Power Table in Bengaluru.

Right now, AI is already speeding up things like garment design with instant digital renderings and making tasks like training and invoice processing way more efficient. But as tech gets smarter, its impact is only set to grow.