Bengaluru ET Power table says AI will transform Indian companies
AI is about to become a game-changer for Indian companies within the next four to five years, according to industry leaders at the ET Power Table in Bengaluru.
Right now, AI is already speeding up things like garment design with instant digital renderings and making tasks like training and invoice processing way more efficient. But as tech gets smarter, its impact is only set to grow.
Industry leaders back AI, stress training
Leaders from Gokaldas Exports, Titan, NuWare, and 360 ONE Wealth say AI isn't just about automation: it's also helping relationship managers connect better with clients and freeing up teams for more creative work.
There are still concerns about relying on foreign platforms for data and risks like hallucination errors, but experts agree that ongoing employee training and domain knowledge will be key to making the most of what AI can offer.