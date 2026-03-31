Bengaluru startup Fanon raises $1 million pre seed to empower fans

Fanon hits 125K users, targets 1 million

With 125,000 users (and 20,000 active each month), Fanon plans to use the new funds to reach over 1 million users and upgrade features like its recommendation engine.

Mostly popular among Gen Z, especially women, the app lets you dive into episodes, videos, or comics on the web or on mobile.

It's carving out space alongside global players like Postype and Writers Bloc in the digital storytelling scene.