Bengaluru startup Fanon raises $1 million pre seed to empower fans
Fanon, a Bengaluru-based platform where fans can remix and create alternate versions of stories, just raised $1 million in pre-seed funding.
The round was co-led by Kalaari Capital and Gruhas Venture Capital.
Founded in early 2024 by Jatin Nayak, Arvindmani Satyanarayan, and Nesar Rao, Fanon is all about giving fans creative freedom with their favorite tales.
Fanon hits 125K users, targets 1 million
With 125,000 users (and 20,000 active each month), Fanon plans to use the new funds to reach over 1 million users and upgrade features like its recommendation engine.
Mostly popular among Gen Z, especially women, the app lets you dive into episodes, videos, or comics on the web or on mobile.
It's carving out space alongside global players like Postype and Writers Bloc in the digital storytelling scene.