Bengaluru startup Swish raises $24 million to expand kitchens across India
Swish, a Bengaluru-based startup known for speedy food delivery, just scored $24 million in fresh funding.
Backed by Accel, Bain Capital Ventures, Hara Global, and Bertelsmann India Investments, the round will help Swish ramp up its network of neighborhood kitchens across India.
CEO Aniket Shah says they're planning big growth over the next three to five years.
Swish expands across Bengaluru and NCR
Swish has expanded from 15 to 50 pincodes in Bengaluru and NCR in four months.
Their hyperlocal kitchens serve customers within a one-kilometer radius, making quick meals even quicker.
The team is streamlining kitchen processes with automation to boost efficiency and keep food quality high.
Swish uses hourly photo checks
To make sure standards stay strong as they grow, Swish uses hourly photo checks and centralized quality monitoring.
With India's online food delivery market expected to grow fast (about 18% to 22% a year), Swish aims to scale up to thousands of kitchens across the country over the next 3-5 years.