Bengaluru vegetable seller straps iPhone, allegedly earns ₹350 hourly
Business
A Bengaluru veggie seller is turning heads for his unusual gig in AI.
He straps an iPhone to his forehead and records daily life for a mystery company, allegedly earning ₹350 per hour, so if he works 10 hours a day, that's over ₹1 lakh a month.
His story went viral after Instagram user Vaibhav shared a video of him.
Devices track human actions for AI
This job is part of "egocentric data collection," where devices track real human actions to help train smarter AI.
The trend is opening up new ways to earn, but also sparking conversations online.