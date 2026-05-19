Bengaluru vegetable seller straps iPhone, allegedly earns ₹350 hourly Business May 19, 2026

A Bengaluru veggie seller is turning heads for his unusual gig in AI.

He straps an iPhone to his forehead and records daily life for a mystery company, allegedly earning ₹350 per hour, so if he works 10 hours a day, that's over ₹1 lakh a month.

His story went viral after Instagram user Vaibhav shared a video of him.