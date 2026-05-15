Bengaluru wealthtech Scripbox to raise up to ₹170cr for IPO Business May 15, 2026

Scripbox, a Bengaluru-based wealthtech startup, is set to raise up to ₹170 crore through a mix of equity and debt: up to ₹60 crore from friends and family investors and up to ₹110 crore from banks or NBFCs.

The move is part of their push to grow bigger and get ready for an IPO.