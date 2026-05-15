Bengaluru wealthtech Scripbox to raise up to ₹170cr for IPO
Business
Scripbox, a Bengaluru-based wealthtech startup, is set to raise up to ₹170 crore through a mix of equity and debt: up to ₹60 crore from friends and family investors and up to ₹110 crore from banks or NBFCs.
The move is part of their push to grow bigger and get ready for an IPO.
Scripbox profitable FY2025, plans distributor buyout
The new funds will help Scripbox expand, boost its finances, and buy out a Delhi-based mutual fund distributor, including its AMFI registration and client base.
Founded in 2012, Scripbox turned profitable with ₹12.7 crore in profit in FY2025 on a revenue jump to ₹107.2 crore.
With the Indian wealthtech sector heating up lately, Scripbox seems ready for its next big leap.