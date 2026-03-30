Bengaluru's Gnani.ai raises 68cr Series B led by Aavishkaar Capital

Gnani.ai valuation rises to 818cr

With this new cash, Gnani.ai's valuation has jumped to ₹818 crore (around $87 million), a huge leap from last time.

The team plans to use the funds to scale its voice AI platform, strengthen product capabilities, and expand its enterprise footprint across domestic and international markets.

After more than doubling revenue in FY25 — from ₹23.09 crore in FY24 to ₹53.87 crore — and turning profitable with a net profit of ₹3.19 crore, they seem set for even bigger things ahead.