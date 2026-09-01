Bengaluru's Whatfix co founder and CEO Khadim Batti dies
Business
Khadim Batti, co-founder and CEO of Bengaluru's Whatfix, has died.
He launched Whatfix in 2014 with Vara Kumar Namburu, building it into a global enterprise software company known for helping businesses get the most out of their software.
Batti's vision took Whatfix from a local startup to an international success.
Batti shaped India's SaaS and AI
Beyond Whatfix, Batti played a big role in shaping India's SaaS and AI communities. He was part of SaaSBoomi's leadership and helped start AIBoomi to boost AI-first products from India.
SaaSBoomi CEO Avinash Raghava remembered him as "a wonderful friend" and "a generous mentor," who always supported founders and startups.