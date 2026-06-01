Berkshire Hathaway buys homebuilder Taylor Morrison for $6.8B

Berkshire Hathaway has announced a major acquisition, agreeing to buy US homebuilder Taylor Morrison Home Corp for $6.8 billion in cash. The deal marks the first major acquisition under new CEO Greg Abel and strengthens Berkshire's foothold in the housing market. The transaction is valued at an enterprise value of about $8.5 billion, including debt.

Financial details Taylor Morrison is a prominent homebuilder in US The acquisition will utilize a portion of Berkshire's massive cash reserves, which stood at $380.2 billion at the end of March. Taylor Morrison is one of the largest homebuilders in the US, operating in 12 states under different brands. The company posted revenues of $8.12 billion and a net income of $782.5 million in 2025.

Future strategy Taylor Morrison to continue operating under Berkshire Berkshire Hathaway plans to integrate its site-built housing operations into a single platform with Taylor Morrison. The aim is to simplify homeownership for Americans. Taylor Morrison CEO Sheryl Palmer said the acquisition aligns with Berkshire's long-term investment approach and would allow the company to expand its platform beyond what it could do as an independent business. Palmer will continue leading Taylor Morrison after the deal closes.

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