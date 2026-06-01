Berkshire Hathaway buys homebuilder Taylor Morrison for $6.8B
What's the story
Berkshire Hathaway has announced a major acquisition, agreeing to buy US homebuilder Taylor Morrison Home Corp for $6.8 billion in cash. The deal marks the first major acquisition under new CEO Greg Abel and strengthens Berkshire's foothold in the housing market. The transaction is valued at an enterprise value of about $8.5 billion, including debt.
Financial details
Taylor Morrison is a prominent homebuilder in US
The acquisition will utilize a portion of Berkshire's massive cash reserves, which stood at $380.2 billion at the end of March. Taylor Morrison is one of the largest homebuilders in the US, operating in 12 states under different brands. The company posted revenues of $8.12 billion and a net income of $782.5 million in 2025.
Future strategy
Taylor Morrison to continue operating under Berkshire
Berkshire Hathaway plans to integrate its site-built housing operations into a single platform with Taylor Morrison. The aim is to simplify homeownership for Americans. Taylor Morrison CEO Sheryl Palmer said the acquisition aligns with Berkshire's long-term investment approach and would allow the company to expand its platform beyond what it could do as an independent business. Palmer will continue leading Taylor Morrison after the deal closes.
Past acquisitions
Berkshire's extensive housing investments
Berkshire Hathaway has a long-standing presence in the housing sector, having acquired Clayton Homes in 2003. The conglomerate also owns several housing-related businesses such as Acme Brick, Benjamin Moore, and Johns Manville. It has investments in major homebuilders Lennar and NVR. The Taylor Morrison acquisition is expected to close in the second half of 2026, pending shareholder and regulatory approvals.