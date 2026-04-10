Berkshire Hathaway sells ¥272.3bn bonds after Warren Buffett stepped down Business Apr 10, 2026

Berkshire Hathaway just raised ¥272.3 billion (about $1.7 billion) by selling yen bonds; its first big move since Warren Buffett stepped down as chief executive officer.

The bonds, which mature over three to 30 years, are part of Berkshire's bond issuance.

The 10-year notes offer a 3.084% coupon rate, which is higher than what they offered last year.