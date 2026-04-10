Berkshire Hathaway sells ¥272.3bn bonds after Warren Buffett stepped down
Business
Berkshire Hathaway just raised ¥272.3 billion (about $1.7 billion) by selling yen bonds; its first big move since Warren Buffett stepped down as chief executive officer.
The bonds, which mature over three to 30 years, are part of Berkshire's bond issuance.
The 10-year notes offer a 3.084% coupon rate, which is higher than what they offered last year.
Berkshire posts 3rd-largest yen bond sale
Even with global tensions making Japanese markets a bit shaky, investors showed strong interest in this deal, making it Berkshire's third-largest yen bond sale ever.
The company is also doubling down on Japan with big investments like its recent ¥300 billion agreement with Tokio Marine Holdings, and its solid reputation continues to win investor trust under new leadership.