Berkshire Hathaway shares rise 19.1% since October 1, record highs
Berkshire Hathaway just hit a major milestone: its shares have jumped 19.1% since the start of the fourth quarter on October 1, setting new records for both Class A and B stock.
While the S&P 500 slipped a bit, Berkshire stood out as a steady pick, even with all the AI-related market jitters.
Berkshire Hathaway shares up 18%
This year, Berkshire's shares are up 18%, easily beating the S&P 500.
The company appears to have trimmed its stake in Bank of America for a ninth straight quarter but is still holding strong on American Express, showing it's focused on keeping its portfolio balanced and resilient.
More details on its investments are expected soon in its next filing.