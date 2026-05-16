Berkshire Hathaway's Greg Abel puts $2.65B into Delta, holds Macy's
Business
Berkshire Hathaway just shook up its investment game for early 2026.
Led by new CEO Greg Abel, the company put $2.65 billion into Delta Air Lines and held a Macy's stake worth about $55 million, marking a comeback to airlines after stepping away during the pandemic.
This fresh direction comes after Warren Buffett's more cautious approach to airlines.
Berkshire reshuffles holdings as shares rise
Delta's and Macy's stocks both jumped right after the news (up 3.2% and 5.9%).
Berkshire also boosted its stakes in Alphabet (now worth $16.6 billion) and more than doubled its stake in The New York Times to about 9%.
Meanwhile, they sold many of their smaller stock holdings, including Amazon, Visa, Mastercard, and UnitedHealth Group.
Most of the stock sales were likely directed by Abel.