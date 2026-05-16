Berkshire Hathaway's Greg Abel puts $2.65B into Delta, holds Macy's

Berkshire reshuffles holdings as shares rise

Delta's and Macy's stocks both jumped right after the news (up 3.2% and 5.9%).

Berkshire also boosted its stakes in Alphabet (now worth $16.6 billion) and more than doubled its stake in The New York Times to about 9%.

Meanwhile, they sold many of their smaller stock holdings, including Amazon, Visa, Mastercard, and UnitedHealth Group.

Most of the stock sales were likely directed by Abel.