Berkshire Hathaway invests $10B in Google parent
What's the story
Berkshire Hathaway has made a major investment in Alphabet, the parent company of Google. The conglomerate, now led by Greg Abel, has invested $10 billion through a private stock purchase. The deal comes as part of Alphabet's larger plan to raise $80 billion through various equity offerings to fund its rapidly expanding artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. This comes just a day after Berkshire agreed to acquire US homebuilder Taylor Morrison in a $6.8 billion cash deal.
Investment breakdown
Berkshire's growing stake in Alphabet
The latest deal involves Berkshire buying $5 billion worth of Alphabet's Class A shares at $351.81 each and another $5 billion of Class C stock at $348.2 per share. The move comes after Berkshire first disclosed a stake in Alphabet in Q3 2025 with the purchase of some 17.8 million shares. Since then, the conglomerate has been rapidly increasing its investment over two consecutive quarters, making Google parent one of its biggest positions.
Fund allocation
Alphabet's $80 billion stock sale to fuel AI ambitions
Along with Berkshire's investment, Alphabet plans to raise another $30 billion through public offerings backed by investment banks. This will be split evenly between depositary shares tied to mandatory convertible preferred stock and Class A and C shares. The company also plans a $40 billion at-the-market offering program in Q3, allowing it to sell Class A and C stock gradually over time.