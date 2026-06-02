Berkshire Hathaway invests $10B in Google parent

Investment breakdown

Berkshire's growing stake in Alphabet

The latest deal involves Berkshire buying $5 billion worth of Alphabet's Class A shares at $351.81 each and another $5 billion of Class C stock at $348.2 per share. The move comes after Berkshire first disclosed a stake in Alphabet in Q3 2025 with the purchase of some 17.8 million shares. Since then, the conglomerate has been rapidly increasing its investment over two consecutive quarters, making Google parent one of its biggest positions.