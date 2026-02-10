BEST seeks ₹5,000cr bailout as unions threaten to go on strike

BEST runs electricity and bus services used by over 30 lakh Mumbaikars every day. But out of its 3,000 busses on the road, it actually owns fewer than 500. Even after getting more than ₹11,300 crore from the BMC to keep things running, BEST has racked up losses totaling ₹9,500 crore.

Union demands

With money still tight and services stretched thin, unions want BEST's fleet increased, while BEST management aims for 3,500 busses.

They're also pushing for better travel allowances, bonuses, leave encashment and overdue Covid payments—plus a bigger say in how budgets are managed.

Union leader Shashank Sharad Rao has even been on an indefinite fast since November to press these demands.

A joint meeting of unions was scheduled in a couple of days to decide further action.