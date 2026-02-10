BEST seeks ₹5,000cr bailout as unions threaten to go on strike
Mumbai's public transport lifeline, BEST, is in a tough spot and has asked the state government for over ₹5,000 crore to pay retired staff and cover big financial gaps.
General Manager Sonia Sethi called for an urgent payment of ₹2,357 crore for 2025-26 dues, plus another ₹3,000 crore from the city's municipal corporation for 2026-27.
BEST's financial woes
BEST runs electricity and bus services used by over 30 lakh Mumbaikars every day.
But out of its 3,000 busses on the road, it actually owns fewer than 500.
Even after getting more than ₹11,300 crore from the BMC to keep things running, BEST has racked up losses totaling ₹9,500 crore.
Union demands
With money still tight and services stretched thin, unions want BEST's fleet increased, while BEST management aims for 3,500 busses.
They're also pushing for better travel allowances, bonuses, leave encashment and overdue Covid payments—plus a bigger say in how budgets are managed.
Union leader Shashank Sharad Rao has even been on an indefinite fast since November to press these demands.
A joint meeting of unions was scheduled in a couple of days to decide further action.