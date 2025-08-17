Betting on AI: Prediction markets see $20 million in bets this month
Betting on AI is officially a thing—prediction markets like Kalshi are seeing $20 million in bets this month on which AI model will come out on top, changes in regulations, and even whether Sam Altman will be granted an equity stake in OpenAI this year.
It's a new twist for anyone following the rapid rise of artificial intelligence.
Big money moves
Big traders like Foster McCoy have traded millions of dollars, sometimes winning thousands within hours by picking winners between models like OpenAI's GPT-5 and Google's Gemini.
Social media buzz—think Elon Musk hyping his xAI Grok chatbot—can send betting volumes soaring or crashing within hours, making this market as unpredictable as your group chat.
Casual players at risk
Serious bettors, like Harvard student Rishab Jain, are digging deep into developer updates and online chatter to spot trends before anyone else.
With so much data flying around, it's getting tough for casual players to keep up with these info-savvy pros who know how to read between the lines.