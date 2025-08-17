Betting on AI: Prediction markets see $20 million in bets this month Business Aug 17, 2025

Betting on AI is officially a thing—prediction markets like Kalshi are seeing $20 million in bets this month on which AI model will come out on top, changes in regulations, and even whether Sam Altman will be granted an equity stake in OpenAI this year.

It's a new twist for anyone following the rapid rise of artificial intelligence.