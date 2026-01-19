Bharat Coking Coal stock lists at 96% above IPO price
What's the story
Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) made a stellar debut on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) today, listing at ₹45 per share. The opening price was a whopping 95.65% higher than its IPO price of ₹23 per share. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), BCCL shares were listed at ₹45.21 apiece, a premium of 96.57%. The company's market capitalization post-listing stands at ₹21,054.30 crore.
Subscription details
BCCL's IPO subscription and market performance
BCCL's IPO was fully subscribed shortly after opening for bidding on January 9. It had a price band of ₹21-23 per share and mobilized over ₹273 crore from anchor investors. The public issue received an overwhelming response, being subscribed 143.85 times by the close of bidding. Retail investors subscribed 49.37 times, non-institutional investors 240.49 times, and qualified institutional buyers (excluding anchor investors) 310.81 times.
Market analysis
Analyst's perspective on BCCL's market debut
Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP Research at Mehta Equities Ltd, had predicted a premium listing for BCCL. Tapse attributed the strong subscription to investor confidence in the offering's scarcity value and its potential exposure to India's largest player in coking coal value chain. For those who received allotment, Tapse suggests booking profits on around 50% of their holdings while holding onto the rest for long-term value creation.