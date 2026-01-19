Bharat Coking Coal stock lists at 96% above IPO price

BCCL's IPO was fully subscribed shortly after opening for bidding on January 9. It had a price band of ₹21-23 per share and mobilized over ₹273 crore from anchor investors. The public issue received an overwhelming response, being subscribed 143.85 times by the close of bidding. Retail investors subscribed 49.37 times, non-institutional investors 240.49 times, and qualified institutional buyers (excluding anchor investors) 310.81 times.

Market analysis

Analyst's perspective on BCCL's market debut

Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP Research at Mehta Equities Ltd, had predicted a premium listing for BCCL. Tapse attributed the strong subscription to investor confidence in the offering's scarcity value and its potential exposure to India's largest player in coking coal value chain. For those who received allotment, Tapse suggests booking profits on around 50% of their holdings while holding onto the rest for long-term value creation.