Bharat Tex 2026 locks in ₹14,300cr commitments in 3 days
Business
Bharat Tex 2026 kicked off with a bang, locking in over ₹14,300 crore worth of investment commitments over just three days.
Andhra Pradesh led the pack with ₹4,100 crore, followed by Karnataka and Bihar.
More than 30 MOUs were signed, and business inquiries reached about $2.8 billion (pretty impressive for a textile event).
RE&UP pledges ₹4,800cr textile recycling investment
The event drew nearly 95,000 business visitors from around the world, including buyers from major brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein.
RE&UP announced a ₹4,800-crore investment to boost textile recycling in India.
Plus, the Bharat Tex Trade Federation (BTTF) signed a Letter of Intent with Premiere Vision Paris to strengthen sustainable trade ties with the European Union (a cool step forward for greener textiles).