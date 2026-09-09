BharatPe launches Agentic AI and Credit Coach to aid merchants

Agentic AI acts like a personal helper in the BharatPe for Business app, using Google Cloud technology to give quick, tailored answers in Hindi, English, Hinglish, and regional languages.

Credit Coach is a cool touch: it uses a digital avatar of former India captain Rohit Sharma to break down your credit score, active loans, upcoming overdue payments, and share tips for smarter financial moves.

Both tools aim to make understanding finance simple for merchants using the BharatPe for Business app.