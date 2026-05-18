Airtel becomes India's 2nd-most valuable company

Telecom giant Bharti Airtel has overtaken HDFC Bank to become the second-most valuable company in India by market capitalization. The development was reported on Monday, with Bharti Airtel's market cap standing at ₹11.78 lakh crore, slightly ahead of HDFC Bank's ₹11.74 lakh crore. Reliance Industries remains India's most valuable company with a market cap of over ₹18 lakh crore.

Market trends Bharti Airtel's shares have outperformed HDFC Bank's this year The shares of Bharti Airtel have witnessed gains for the fourth consecutive day on Monday. The company's stock has outperformed India's largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, in terms of returns this year. So far in 2026, Bharti Airtel's shares are down by 8%, while those of HDFC Bank have plunged by a staggering 23%.

Governance issues HDFC Bank shares plummeted after part-time chairman's resignation HDFC Bank's shares had plummeted sharply after its part-time Chairman Atanu Chakraborty resigned. However, the management has maintained that there are no governance issues at the lender. The bank's shares are currently trading 0.4% lower at ₹764.5, recovering from earlier lows of the day. Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel's shares are trading at ₹1,946.6 after hitting highs of the day with a gain of 2.1%.

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