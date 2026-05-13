Bharti Airtel Q4 profit falls 34% to ₹7,325cr

Bharti Airtel has reported a 34% decline in its net profit for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2026. The telecom giant's net profit stood at ₹7,325 crore during the period under review. However, Airtel's consolidated pre-tax profit saw a significant jump of 36%, reaching ₹13,205 crore for the same quarter. This is up from ₹9,724 crore a year earlier.

Financial performance Total revenue for the quarter stood at ₹55,383 crore Airtel's total revenue for the quarter stood at ₹55,383 crore, marking a sequential growth of 2.6%. The company's performance was bolstered by steady subscriber additions and users upgrading to higher-margin plans. In India, including passive infrastructure services, revenue grew 0.9% sequentially while Africa saw a constant currency growth of 1.1% QoQ. The company announced a final dividend of ₹24 for each fully paid-up equity share with a face value of ₹5.

Subscriber details Airtel's achievements in FY26 Airtel's Executive Vice Chairman Gopal Vittal highlighted the company's achievements over the last fiscal year. He said, "We ended FY26 on a strong note, demonstrating the power of our diversified portfolio." The company crossed the 650 million customer mark during this period. It also launched a telco-grade sovereign cloud and received RBI approval through its subsidiary to start a lending business.

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