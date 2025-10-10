Bharti Telecom to raise ₹15,000cr via bonds next week

Bharti Telecom, the holding company of Bharti Airtel, is set to raise ₹15,000 crore (about $1.7 billion) through a bond sale next week—the largest such move this year and the company's biggest rupee bond issue ever. The bonds will mature in two and just over three years, offering annual interest rates of 7.35% and 7.45%.

Funds will primarily go toward paying off existing debts Most of the funds will go toward paying off ₹9,750 crore in debt due by the end of 2025, plus other bonds maturing through 2034.

Some cash will also help with new investments.

Investors like mutual funds, foreign banks, and private banks are expected to join in.

RBI rate cut and CRISIL upgrade boost borrowing Thanks to a 100 basis-point rate cut by the RBI this year and a credit rating upgrade from CRISIL, Bharti Telecom is getting its lowest borrowing rates in four years.

The favorable terms are likely to attract a wide range of investors.