Bharti Telecom to raise ₹15,000cr via bonds next week
Bharti Telecom, the holding company of Bharti Airtel, is set to raise ₹15,000 crore (about $1.7 billion) through a bond sale next week—the largest such move this year and the company's biggest rupee bond issue ever.
The bonds will mature in two and just over three years, offering annual interest rates of 7.35% and 7.45%.
Funds will primarily go toward paying off existing debts
Most of the funds will go toward paying off ₹9,750 crore in debt due by the end of 2025, plus other bonds maturing through 2034.
Some cash will also help with new investments.
Investors like mutual funds, foreign banks, and private banks are expected to join in.
RBI rate cut and CRISIL upgrade boost borrowing
Thanks to a 100 basis-point rate cut by the RBI this year and a credit rating upgrade from CRISIL, Bharti Telecom is getting its lowest borrowing rates in four years.
The favorable terms are likely to attract a wide range of investors.
Bharti Telecom's bigger debt management strategy
Bharti Telecom is the holding company of Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest wireless provider.
The company still has ₹16,150 crore in bonds maturing between 2027 and 2034, so this bond sale is part of a bigger plan to manage debt and keep investing—especially after Airtel's recent nationwide 5G rollout.