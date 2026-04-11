Bhavish Aggarwal gets relief from bailable warrant by Bombay HC
What's the story
The Bombay High Court has scrapped a bailable warrant and summons issued against Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO of Ola Electric. The South Goa consumer disputes redressal commission had issued the warrant in January after Aggarwal failed to appear before it despite prior notice. The commission wanted him to clarify the location of a customer's bike and explain why it was not repaired and returned after a long time.
Jurisdiction overreach
HC noted there were no justifications or reasons provided
The HC criticized the commission for overstepping its jurisdiction by summoning the personal presence of Aggarwal. It noted that there were no justifications or reasons provided by the commission in its January 20 order, calling it arbitrary and perverse. The case stemmed from a complaint filed by a 26-year-old customer who had purchased an Ola S1 Pro 2nd Gen scooter on August 16, 2023, for ₹1,47,499.
Refund request
Customer claimed the scooter is still with the company
The customer claimed that the scooter is still with the company and demanded a full refund along with ₹50,000 as compensation for loss of money value, harassment, mental pain. This led to the commission summoning Aggarwal in person which resulted in the warrant being issued against him.