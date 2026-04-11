The case stemmed from a complaint filed by a 26-year-old customer

Bhavish Aggarwal gets relief from bailable warrant by Bombay HC

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:43 pm Apr 11, 202605:43 pm

What's the story

The Bombay High Court has scrapped a bailable warrant and summons issued against Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO of Ola Electric. The South Goa consumer disputes redressal commission had issued the warrant in January after Aggarwal failed to appear before it despite prior notice. The commission wanted him to clarify the location of a customer's bike and explain why it was not repaired and returned after a long time.