Big Tech's buybacks hit a 7-year low

Higher capex on AI infrastructure, rather than reduced buybacks, means these companies have less free cash to play with and their stocks could get bumpier for a while. Their combined free cash flow is expected to drop 64% over the next four quarters, which could make things a bit unpredictable for anyone holding or eyeing their shares.

AI infrastructure over stock buybacks

Big Tech is all-in on AI.

Amazon hasn't bought back any stock since 2022 and is part of the more-than-$700 billion combined capital expenditures projected for this year (2026).

Alphabet spent roughly $11 billion on buybacks last quarter; Meta's buybacks are just a fraction of what they used to be.

As Bloomberg's Robert Schiffman put it, "I don't think it's because of a lack of financial flexibility, it's just what are the best uses of capital."