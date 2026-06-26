'It seemed absurd': BigBasket co-founder on early doubts about quick-commerce

Future plans

Menon's continued role at BigBasket

Even though Menon is stepping away from day-to-day operations, he will continue to be closely associated with the company. "We're not going far. We'll be around, mentoring, cheering... and occasionally being the annoying founders with very many suggestions," he said. Founded in 2011, BigBasket was a pioneer of online grocery delivery in India before reinventing itself for the quick commerce era.